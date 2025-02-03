rawpixel
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
Customer feedback Instagram post template
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Digital Instagram post template
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
Window Seat Cover (c. 1938) by Mrs Goodwin
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
Silk Quilt - "Honeycomb" Pattern (c. 1939) by Elgin Moncure Styll
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Bees and flower, creative remix, editable design
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Bees and flower, note paper remix, editable design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
Bees and flower instant film frame, creative remix, editable design
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
Bees and flower instant film frame, creative remix, editable design
Quilt (c. 1937) by William High
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Bees and flower instant film frame png, creative remix, editable design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bees and flower instant film frame, creative remix, editable design
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Design awards Instagram post template, editable text
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
