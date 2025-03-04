Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagefloral borderpenbotanical public domain artpatterns public domainstitch patternquiltembroideryborders vintageQuilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret LinsleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3057 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418218/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418131/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Square) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067896/image-flowers-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418216/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067861/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418126/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt Patchwork (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076716/quilt-patchwork-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067865/image-plant-tree-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418411/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067891/image-flowers-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418243/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067860/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery fabric mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14433892/embroidery-fabric-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064107/applique-quilt-c-1936-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseTiger lily flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730526/tiger-lily-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067862/image-green-leaves-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseTiger lily flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715645/tiger-lily-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Square) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067895/image-flowers-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067879/image-stars-heart-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseFloral essence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946522/floral-essence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068188/quilt-one-square-c-1936-margaret-linsley-and-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418011/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067877/image-fabric-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418047/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086587/quilt-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licensePattern drawing sketch element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999314/pattern-drawing-sketch-element-set-editable-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067889/image-animal-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067876/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946042/enchanted-gardenView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067882/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418282/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067880/image-green-leaves-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418242/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseLog Cabin Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069311/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418284/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt (1935/1942) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062064/quilt-19351942-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license