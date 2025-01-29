rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Mary Fitzgerald
Save
Edit Image
public domain textilequiltanimalfabricpatternartvintagediamond
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Patches from Quilt (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
Patches from Quilt (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076258/patches-from-quilt-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Quilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076639/quilt-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074170/crib-quilt-c-1937-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt Patchwork (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Quilt Patchwork (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076716/quilt-patchwork-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork quilt magic font
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076251/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
Quilt (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076642/quilt-c-1937-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076694/quilt-patches-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074979/friendship-quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067099/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, floral pattern design
Throw blanket mockup, floral pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508692/throw-blanket-mockup-floral-pattern-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Fabric flag sign editable mockup
Fabric flag sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197012/fabric-flag-sign-editable-mockupView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076273/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076254/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license