rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Save
Edit Image
quilt patternspublic domain patternplantfabricpatternartwatercolorvintage
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Textiles in Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Textiles in Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077623/textiles-patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075825/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076655/quilt-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView license
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, floral pattern design
Throw blanket mockup, floral pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508692/throw-blanket-mockup-floral-pattern-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067413/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073469/cast-iron-fence-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork quilt magic font
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076640/quilt-c-1937-gladys-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Visit Japan Facebook post template
Visit Japan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license