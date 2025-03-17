Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagefabric samplefabric swatchvintage fabric swatch cardfabricpatchwork stitchcards vintage illustration public domainand gouache on paperantiqueQuilt Patches (c. 1937) by Millia DavenportOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 848 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2896 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946151/vintage-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777311/stitchedView licensePrinted Delaines (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068103/printed-delaines-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensePrinted Cottons (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068099/printed-cottons-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818109/stitchedView licenseTextiles in Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077623/textiles-patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866386/stitchedView licenseTextiles from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072112/textiles-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866034/patchworkView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068086/printed-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836775/patchworkView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068082/printed-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837744/patchworkView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945747/happy-birthday-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licensePatchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer and Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067523/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaefer-and-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945787/happy-birthday-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licensePrinted and Woven Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068087/printed-and-woven-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseHeart made word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946103/heart-made-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067073/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseSelf love word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946109/self-love-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseFriendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074979/friendship-quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseHeart made word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946338/heart-made-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseQuilt (1937) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076655/quilt-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946393/happy-birthday-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseQuilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866027/stitchedView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076639/quilt-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067099/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseGood night word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946100/good-night-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseI love you word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946148/love-you-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseInfant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseHug me word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946166/hug-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licensePrinted Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084348/printed-cottons-from-quilt-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license