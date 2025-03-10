rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rag Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotodoll
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rag Doll (c. 1936) by Verna Tallman
Rag Doll (c. 1936) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068229/rag-doll-c-1936-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Knitted Doll with Flag (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Knitted Doll with Flag (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075613/knitted-doll-with-flag-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Pioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Pioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076411/pioneer-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072797/negro-bride-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597671/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Knitted Doll "Duke" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Knitted Doll "Duke" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075611/knitted-doll-duke-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Youth day Facebook post template
Youth day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039209/youth-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Minstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Minstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075862/minstrel-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
School registration Instagram post template, editable text
School registration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597869/school-registration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Puppet - "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Puppet - "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076585/puppet-clown-tear-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Doll (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079622/doll-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Joining forces poster template, editable text and design
Joining forces poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614089/joining-forces-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ranch Chair (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Ranch Chair (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076725/ranch-chair-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Family fun day poster template, editable text and design
Family fun day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614160/family-fun-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075005/girls-dress-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505615/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marionette (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Marionette (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080573/marionette-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Charity poster template, editable text and design
Charity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581154/charity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Monstrance (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Monstrance (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075921/monstrance-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram story template
Bedtime stories Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597838/bedtime-stories-instagram-story-templateView license
Man's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Man's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075783/mans-work-shirt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
Fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596925/fashion-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Bank: Humpty Dumpty (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Humpty Dumpty (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082065/toy-bank-humpty-dumpty-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
New year Instagram post template
New year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730196/new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll - "Cynthia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll - "Cynthia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074403/doll-cynthia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Halloween sale Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frontiersman Doll (c. 1937) by George File
Frontiersman Doll (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074973/frontiersman-doll-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license