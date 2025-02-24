Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaingunpaintingsredchairRed Plush Morris Chair (c. 1937) by Florence TruelsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 879 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChair with Head Rests (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073576/chair-with-head-rests-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQueen Anne Settee (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076641/queen-anne-settee-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073557/chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076780/rocker-with-black-horse-hair-seat-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licensePolice robot fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663610/police-robot-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWalnut Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078021/walnut-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licensePolice robot fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663596/police-robot-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVictorian Upholstered Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077864/victorian-upholstered-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation aesthetic png, travel remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161278/summer-vacation-aesthetic-png-travel-remix-editable-designView licenseWooden Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078267/wooden-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseGateway to hell fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663663/gateway-hell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076788/rocking-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license"The Three Bear's Chairs" (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072812/the-three-bears-chairs-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseQueen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCarved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073437/carved-oak-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614680/interior-design-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075748/image-rose-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation aesthetic, travel remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161271/summer-vacation-aesthetic-travel-remix-editable-designView licenseSleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077282/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation aesthetic, travel remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161148/summer-vacation-aesthetic-travel-remix-editable-designView licenseSleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077285/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseCupboard (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074278/cupboard-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSilk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077153/silk-lace-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068169/quilt-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseChair (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064870/chair-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSettee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597585/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074429/doll-bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license