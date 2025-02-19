Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxphototreasurelockRawhide Chest, with Lock (Inside View) (1937) by Gerald TranspotaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3188 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213188/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseMissal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075899/missal-stand-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213194/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseCapital on Column (1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073404/capital-column-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213109/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseHand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075108/hand-carved-armchair-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213052/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseArm Chair (Ecclesiastical) (1937/1940) by Gerald Transpota and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072874/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077365/spur-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073030/bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239398/business-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSaddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076815/saddle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239397/business-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseWrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618103/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseEarthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseTreasure hunt party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693130/treasure-hunt-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077337/spanish-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623086/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075928/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212934/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseWooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084748/stand-for-missal-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621984/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licensePNG Cherub treasure chest illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622911/png-cherub-treasure-chest-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseWall Painting (1938) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082183/wall-painting-1938-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement ring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482259/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059146/bit-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTooled Leather Cover for Baptismal Font (1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072148/tooled-leather-cover-for-baptismal-font-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623087/cherub-treasure-chest-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621939/cherub-treasure-chest-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSpur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069647/spur-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212933/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseRawhide Chest (ca.1937) by Gerald Transpota. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370406/free-illustration-image-20th-century-antique-artFree Image from public domain license