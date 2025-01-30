Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingfireplacepaintingsarcharchitectureRestoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey HoltOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 910 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4094 x 3105 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076765/image-art-watercolour-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077926/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseDoor, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseReconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066605/iron-window-grille-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAltar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWall Painting and Baptismal Niche (1938) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082181/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-1938-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536771/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076754/image-person-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710639/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseChair (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073534/chair-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066597/iron-grille-window-restoration-drawing-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076742/image-animal-wood-artFree Image from public domain licensePonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739503/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOriginal Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076014/original-wooden-shutters-from-monastery-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075452/jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseSideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077090/sideboard-mahogany-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license