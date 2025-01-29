rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Save
Edit Image
facadeanimalwoodartwatercolourhousewallpublic domain
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076743/restoration-drawing-facade-mission-house-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building window mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor building window mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886885/watercolor-building-window-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886929/watercolor-building-window-editable-remix-designView license
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710209/watercolor-building-window-editable-remix-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076754/image-person-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886852/watercolor-building-window-editable-remix-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076765/image-art-watercolour-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851397/watercolor-building-window-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077926/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building window png element, editable remix design
Watercolor building window png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850710/watercolor-building-window-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building window mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor building window mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851044/watercolor-building-window-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311409/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView license
Restoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076739/restoration-drawing-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452010/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312167/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10707764/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration over Doorway, Facade of Mission House (1936) by Robert W R Taylor
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration over Doorway, Facade of Mission House (1936) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070562/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311397/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView license
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074258/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10707800/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074260/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Travel expo Instagram post template, editable text
Travel expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711632/travel-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
Wall Painting (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063662/wall-painting-19351942-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312174/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView license
Window Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
Window Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311315/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView license
Grille and Mission-House Window (Interior) (c. 1940) by Geoffrey Holt
Grille and Mission-House Window (Interior) (c. 1940) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086003/grille-and-mission-house-window-interior-c-1940-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building exterior mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor building exterior mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10791289/watercolor-building-exterior-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Grille (at Window) a Restoration Drawing (1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Iron Grille (at Window) a Restoration Drawing (1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066574/iron-grille-at-window-restoration-drawing-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building exterior png element, editable remix design
Watercolor building exterior png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10791513/watercolor-building-exterior-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Iron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain license