rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Restoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Save
Edit Image
animalwoodartwatercolourhousepublic domaindrawingpaintings
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076742/image-animal-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076754/image-person-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Influencer sponsorship Instagram post template, editable text
Influencer sponsorship Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600193/influencer-sponsorship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076765/image-art-watercolour-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077926/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Reading nooks Facebook story template
Reading nooks Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView license
Restoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076739/restoration-drawing-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228634/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074258/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074260/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iron Grille (at Window) a Restoration Drawing (1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Iron Grille (at Window) a Restoration Drawing (1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066574/iron-grille-at-window-restoration-drawing-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067280/original-outside-door-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Digital media & marketing Instagram post template, editable text
Digital media & marketing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599887/digital-media-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
Doors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083346/doors-inside-view-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454570/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Original Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Original Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076014/original-wooden-shutters-from-monastery-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387113/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Marquetry Table: Showing Inlay Top (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Marquetry Table: Showing Inlay Top (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075817/marquetry-table-showing-inlay-top-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203785/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Old Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Old Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067284/old-paneled-doors-main-entrance-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license