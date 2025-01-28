Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourhousefurniturewallpublic domaindrawingRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey HoltOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3191 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseRestoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740096/png-architecture-art-cartoonView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076742/image-animal-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076765/image-art-watercolour-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRestoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778326/van-goghs-bedroom-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074258/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074260/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076743/restoration-drawing-facade-mission-house-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076739/restoration-drawing-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room scene mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670403/minimal-living-room-scene-mockup-editable-designView licenseSideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077090/sideboard-mahogany-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHouse moving boxes, flat illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933446/house-moving-boxes-flat-illustration-editable-designView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOriginal Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076014/original-wooden-shutters-from-monastery-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074589/dresser-with-marble-top-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, minimal home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825336/photo-frame-mockup-minimal-home-decorView licenseMarquetry Table: Showing Inlay Top (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075817/marquetry-table-showing-inlay-top-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496957/photo-frame-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseDoor, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931867/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView licenseDoors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083346/doors-inside-view-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseSquared wooden picture fame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868287/squared-wooden-picture-fame-mockup-editable-designView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseOld Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067284/old-paneled-doors-main-entrance-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067286/one-original-inside-doors-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license