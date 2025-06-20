Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainwomanadultpaintingsRetablo (1937) by Ranka S WoodsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3075 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRetablo (1937) by Ranka S Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076760/retablo-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070677/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto - San Antonio de Padua (1937) by Ranka S Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076866/santo-san-antonio-padua-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076859/santo-c-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseSantos Retablos (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070698/santos-retablos-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBank (Dove) (c. 1937) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072964/bank-dove-c-1937-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licensePa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076294/pen-wiper-doll-c-1937-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCircus Wagon Figure (c. 1937) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073881/circus-wagon-figure-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseRetablo (Our Lady of Carmel) (1935/1942) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062574/retablo-our-lady-carmel-19351942-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Book Marker (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076034/pa-german-book-marker-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto Retablo (c. 1939) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084517/santo-retablo-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseNeedlepoint Panel (c. 1939) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084064/needlepoint-panel-c-1939-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFamily Record (c. 1937) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074722/family-record-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePainted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Stove Plate (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067455/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Benjamin Franklin (1937) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074766/figurehead-benjamin-franklin-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor paper mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseBulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082834/bulto-virgin-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRetablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084421/retablo-santa-maria-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1941) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088036/sampler-c-1941-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license