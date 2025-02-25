Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationbagredfashionReticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene BuckleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 842 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2873 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585108/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseFashion design course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597738/fashion-design-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070545/reticule-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic png, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10179313/womens-fashion-aesthetic-png-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseColonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065168/colonial-pocket-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174456/womens-fashion-aesthetic-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077895/waistcoat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10179233/womens-fashion-aesthetic-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075162/hat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10179417/womens-fashion-aesthetic-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseHose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075290/hose-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseFashion sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107373/fashion-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068120/purse-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174460/womens-fashion-aesthetic-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseSnuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077303/snuff-box-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas tote bag mockup, vintage flower, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237402/canvas-tote-bag-mockup-vintage-flower-editable-designView licenseEmery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074707/emery-the-shape-strawberry-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707457/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBag (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058918/bag-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10181468/womens-fashion-aesthetic-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseSkirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077283/skirt-design-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174548/womens-fashion-aesthetic-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseDancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065404/dancing-shoe-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilk Embroidered Suspenders (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071062/silk-embroidered-suspenders-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic png, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10181235/womens-fashion-aesthetic-png-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseMontaleto (Head Scarf) (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075919/montaleto-head-scarf-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174555/womens-fashion-aesthetic-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseMission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067200/mission-chant-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174534/womens-fashion-aesthetic-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseCascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064657/cascarone-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic png, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171732/womens-fashion-aesthetic-png-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065906/embroidery-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169899/womens-fashion-aesthetic-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseMitt (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075914/mitt-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion aesthetic png, beauty illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171730/womens-fashion-aesthetic-png-beauty-illustration-editable-designView licenseBook Cover (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059236/book-cover-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license