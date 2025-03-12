Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourbuildingwallpublic domaindrawingpaintingsarchRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann WaddellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3072 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076739/restoration-drawing-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077926/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseDoor, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseReconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536771/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066605/iron-window-grille-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseAltar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076742/image-animal-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076754/image-person-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChair (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073534/chair-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066597/iron-grille-window-restoration-drawing-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452010/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWindow Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseSketch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536767/sketch-instagram-post-templateView licenseRestoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076743/restoration-drawing-facade-mission-house-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding & flower mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363359/building-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseWall Cabinet, Hand Carved (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077924/wall-cabinet-hand-carved-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11227112/aesthetic-town-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseWall Painting and Baptismal Niche (1938) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082181/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-1938-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license