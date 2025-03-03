Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian dresspersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationRiding Habit (c. 1937) by Arelia ArboOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 877 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2993 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074502/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseStar rating, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633526/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074516/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseStar rating, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642089/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078147/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseMental health, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824472/mental-health-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065686/dress-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseMental health, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642132/mental-health-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChild's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073700/childs-jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licensePNG Child's education, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642125/png-academic-dress-achievement-adultView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074520/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072547/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licensePNG Social media content, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642093/png-activity-adult-cartoonView licenseJacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075369/jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074496/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926350/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074530/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseMental health, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633612/mental-health-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWoman's Riding Habit (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063878/womans-riding-habit-19351942-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStreet Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072571/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078143/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseMental health, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642130/mental-health-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074575/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseChild's education, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826600/childs-education-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseChild's education, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633654/childs-education-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078145/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoat (c. 1937) by Mina Greenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073926/coat-c-1937-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media content, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642092/social-media-content-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn green background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072618/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView licensePoke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076508/poke-bonnet-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license