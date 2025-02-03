Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpersonartpublic domainpaintingsornamentphototapestryReticule (c. 1937) by Edna C RexOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 975 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3328 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseWedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078160/wedding-shoe-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. 