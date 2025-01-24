rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chair
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
Lowboy (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066990/lowboy-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Chair (c. 1937) by John Sullivan
Chair (c. 1937) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073530/chair-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Colonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Colonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073960/colonial-mirror-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Chair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Ladder Rock Chair (1937) by John Sullivan
Ladder Rock Chair (1937) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075634/ladder-rock-chair-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Windsor Chair (1937) by Ray Holden
Windsor Chair (1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078218/windsor-chair-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Vacation package Instagram post template
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Chair (1937) by Arsen Maralian
Chair (1937) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073508/chair-1937-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
House party Instagram post template, editable text
House party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Study Chair (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
Study Chair (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088208/study-chair-c-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView license
Hitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Hitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075234/hitchcock-armchair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085243/windsor-comb-back-chair-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075748/image-rose-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064850/chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Annino
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077099/side-chair-c-1937-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (1937) by Henry Tomaszewski
Chair (1937) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073548/chair-1937-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073437/carved-oak-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license