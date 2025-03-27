rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Save
Edit Image
rocking horsehorseanimalartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintings
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073933/clock-lyre-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Indian Doll (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Wooden Indian Doll (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078308/wooden-indian-doll-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Rag Doll "Billy" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rag Doll "Billy" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076706/rag-doll-billy-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073102/bootjack-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Toy Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077754/toy-horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Armchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072878/armchair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Nancy Lou" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Nancy Lou" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074418/doll-nancy-lou-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472998/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084433/rocking-horse-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489233/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Child's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Child's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083054/childs-rocking-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203785/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074405/doll-general-grant-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10385332/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485454/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387113/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079645/doll-elissa-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license