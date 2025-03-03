rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Save
Edit Image
animalartinsectpaintingsphotopublic domainsaddlewatercolour
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Hand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075108/hand-carved-armchair-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069641/spur-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075928/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Spanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Spanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077337/spanish-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView license
Spur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077365/spur-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531218/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView license
Missal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpota
Missal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075899/missal-stand-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10483162/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073030/bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481967/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Rawhide Chest, with Lock (Inside View) (1937) by Gerald Transpota
Rawhide Chest, with Lock (Inside View) (1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076732/rawhide-chest-with-lock-inside-view-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Capital on Column (1937) by Gerald Transpota
Capital on Column (1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073404/capital-column-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Cute rabbit sticker, Easter illustration
Cute rabbit sticker, Easter illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697951/cute-rabbit-sticker-easter-illustrationView license
Saddle (Technique Demonstration) (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Saddle (Technique Demonstration) (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062634/saddle-technique-demonstration-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10259646/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Arm Chair (Ecclesiastical) (1937/1940) by Gerald Transpota and Harry Mann Waddell
Arm Chair (Ecclesiastical) (1937/1940) by Gerald Transpota and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072874/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain license
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511599/colorful-caterpillar-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531463/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView license
Bridle Bit (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Bridle Bit (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070011/bridle-bit-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterflies in flower field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor butterflies in flower field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472261/editable-watercolor-butterflies-flower-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Autumn butterflies aesthetic collage element
Autumn butterflies aesthetic collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548994/autumn-butterflies-aesthetic-collage-elementView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly effect Instagram post template
Butterfly effect Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641323/butterfly-effect-instagram-post-templateView license
Stand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Stand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084748/stand-for-missal-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license