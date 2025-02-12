Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssymbolphotosaltSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Lorenz RothkranzOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 936 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3194 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBody wash label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14532380/body-wash-label-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067380/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseSave environment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687818/save-environment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKas (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080436/kas-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079755/dressing-table-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseSalt scrub massage Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460724/salt-scrub-massage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083746/highboy-c-1939-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseJigsaw doodle frame, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713379/jigsaw-doodle-frame-white-background-editable-designView licenseChest-on-Chest (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079218/chest-on-chest-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseSave environment blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597428/save-environment-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076819/salt-cellar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseSea ASMR poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721980/sea-asmr-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076824/salt-cellar-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseSave environment Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687926/save-environment-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDressing Glass (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065812/dressing-glass-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseSea ASMR Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617631/sea-asmr-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlown Glass - Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073039/blown-glass-salt-cellar-c-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseSave environment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687801/save-environment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076812/salt-cellar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseSea ASMR Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722002/sea-asmr-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086659/salt-cellar-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947633/onion-pickle-jar-vegetable-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseStencil of Ceiling (Mariner's Church) (c. 1937) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077402/stencil-ceiling-mariners-church-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070648/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseSea ASMR blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722054/sea-asmr-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIlluminated Title Page from Manuscript Songbook (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075318/illuminated-title-page-from-manuscript-songbook-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseGift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14337925/gift-voucher-templateView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1941) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088021/salt-cellar-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWorkout playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14424515/workout-playlist-cover-templateView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074841/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseCritically endangered blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597298/critically-endangered-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074910/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licensePerfume bottle editable mockup, beauty product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680038/perfume-bottle-editable-mockup-beauty-product-packagingView licenseEarrings (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074627/earrings-c-1937-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain licenseBlue sneakers and portable water bottle editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683405/blue-sneakers-and-portable-water-bottle-editable-mockupView licenseSalt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076831/salt-shaker-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070639/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license