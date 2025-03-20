Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsposterphotorugSampler (c. 1937) by Alfonso MorenoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1126 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3508 x 3740 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076853/sampler-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseAugmented reality poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517595/augmented-reality-poster-templateView licenseManuscript and Miniature (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075794/manuscript-and-miniature-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseKorean New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814008/korean-new-year-poster-templateView licensePa. German Death Certificate (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076080/pa-german-death-certificate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070665/sampler-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseFloral paper roll mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493724/floral-paper-roll-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076851/sampler-c-1937-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flyer mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual book sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770103/annual-book-sale-poster-templateView licenseFractur (Illuminated Writing) (c. 1937) by John Koehlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074961/fractur-illuminated-writing-c-1937-john-koehlFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070666/sampler-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseSpace playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517612/space-playlist-poster-templateView licenseBirth Certificate (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085442/birth-certificate-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseZoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078392/zoar-cloth-samples-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseGrain Basket (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080059/grain-basket-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseMale grooming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499381/male-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078655/bit-brace-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseIdeal living home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615007/ideal-living-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Fractur Designs (c. 1937) by Page Coffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076095/pa-german-fractur-designs-c-1937-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072409/wall-paper-border-c-1936-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseRipped poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232682/ripped-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081791/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license