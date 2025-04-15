rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Satin and Lace Hat (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Save
Edit Image
vintage pinklace public domainpersonlacevintagepublic domainillustrationpink
Black coquette, editable design element set
Black coquette, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418006/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView license
White Satin Bonnet (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
White Satin Bonnet (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072578/white-satin-bonnet-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Romantic swan collage with love theme, customizable design
Romantic swan collage with love theme, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158822/png-pink-aesthetic-angel-wingsView license
Blue Velvet Dolman (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Blue Velvet Dolman (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073060/blue-velvet-dolman-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Poke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Poke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076508/poke-bonnet-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage photos and ribbons, customizable design
Vintage collage photos and ribbons, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407175/image-background-butterfly-aestheticView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074502/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Cute coquette collection, customizable design
Cute coquette collection, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408453/image-background-pink-aesthetic-heartView license
Carriage Sunshade (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Carriage Sunshade (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073417/carriage-sunshade-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Child's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073700/childs-jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073056/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074496/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074530/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Black coquette, editable design element set
Black coquette, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418004/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081819/straw-bonnet-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Pink collage with cake, music, and notes, customizable design
Pink collage with cake, music, and notes, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22635465/image-background-pink-aestheticView license
Cast Iron Bell (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
Cast Iron Bell (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064719/cast-iron-bell-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078147/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074520/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Pink collage vibes, customizable design
Pink collage vibes, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651291/image-background-stars-heartView license
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostosky
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082743/bonnet-c-1939-ruth-bialostoskyFree Image from public domain license
Less think, more pink, editable facebook story template design
Less think, more pink, editable facebook story template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611925/less-think-more-pink-editable-customizable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074516/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Editable Coquette aesthetic design element set
Editable Coquette aesthetic design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257348/editable-coquette-aesthetic-design-element-setView license
Riding Habit (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Riding Habit (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076773/riding-habit-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink coquette design element set
Editable pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535218/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078143/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Pink scrapbook elements, customizable design
Pink scrapbook elements, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22637472/image-heart-border-butterflyView license
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075369/jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Better together always Instagram story template, aesthetic editable design
Better together always Instagram story template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956578/better-together-always-instagram-story-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Lace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Lace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075612/lace-cap-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license