Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitclothingpaintingsSanto "Christo" (c. 1937) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3117 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFriar - Probably a Santo (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060636/friar-probably-santo-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved and Painted Wooden Santo (St. Joseph) (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059452/carved-and-painted-wooden-santo-st-joseph-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseSan Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076863/san-jose-carved-and-painted-wooden-santo-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved and Painted Santo - Santa Rita (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059449/carved-and-painted-santo-santa-rita-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070050/bulto-st-francis-c-1936-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Santo in Bright Green Dress (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063945/wooden-santo-bright-green-dress-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Christo Head - Retablo (c. 1940) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086759/small-christo-head-retablo-c-1940-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved and Painted Santo-San Jose (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073419/carved-and-painted-santo-san-jose-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078270/wooden-christo-painted-side-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Christo, Painted (Front view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078266/wooden-christo-painted-front-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved and Painted Wooden Santo (St. Anthony) (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059451/carved-and-painted-wooden-santo-st-anthony-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseHand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075112/image-hand-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto, Santa Rita (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073234/bulto-santa-rita-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCopper-toed Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073988/copper-toed-childs-shoe-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSmall Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseHand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Santo - Friar with Cross on Breast (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063931/wooden-santo-friar-with-cross-breast-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license