Santo "Christo" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitclothingpaintings
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
Friar - Probably a Santo (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (St. Joseph) (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Carved and Painted Santo - Santa Rita (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Bulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Wooden Santo in Bright Green Dress (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Small Christo Head - Retablo (c. 1940) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Carved and Painted Santo-San Jose (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Wooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Wooden Christo, Painted (Front view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (St. Anthony) (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Hand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Bulto, Santa Rita (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Copper-toed Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Wooden Santo - Friar with Cross on Breast (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
