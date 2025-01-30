rawpixel
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Porch Settee (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Armchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Living room sale Facebook post template
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
20th century fashion pink background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Lady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Vintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
20th century fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Queen Anne Settee (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Vintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Wedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Chair (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Vintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Lap Desk (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Vintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Duncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1940) by Edna C Rex
Vintage fashion & home desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Vintage fashion & home desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Cradle (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
Editable gold elegant frame mockup
Baby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Baroque armchair
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
Table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Carpet Bag (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
