rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartfurniturepublic domaindrawingsphotosewing
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sewing Box (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Sewing Box (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076924/sewing-box-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Four Poster Bed (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Four Poster Bed (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074940/four-poster-bed-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574223/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076006/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076010/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078222/womans-shoe-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Sewing class Instagram post template, editable text
Sewing class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993819/sewing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076007/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Carriage Whip (c. 1936) by Columbus Simpson
Carriage Whip (c. 1936) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064641/carriage-whip-c-1936-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Walnut Screw Clamp (c. 1937) by George File
Walnut Screw Clamp (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078016/walnut-screw-clamp-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Chest (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
Chest (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069155/chest-19351942-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Chest (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
Chest (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069160/chest-19351942-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Box (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
Box (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068992/box-19351942-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Chest (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
Chest (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069174/chest-19351942-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Iron Cooking Pot (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
Iron Cooking Pot (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061006/iron-cooking-pot-19351942-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332275/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Silver Bird Sewing Holder (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
Silver Bird Sewing Holder (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071080/silver-bird-sewing-holder-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072842/andiron-one-pair-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Cute pink building background, editable illustration remix
Cute pink building background, editable illustration remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732043/cute-pink-building-background-editable-illustration-remixView license
Lantern (c. 1936) by Columbus Simpson
Lantern (c. 1936) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066923/lantern-c-1936-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347102/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Frank McEntee
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076923/sewing-bird-c-1937-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer png, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer png, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345985/stag-deer-png-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Candle Chandelier (c. 1936) by Columbus Simpson
Candle Chandelier (c. 1936) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064505/candle-chandelier-c-1936-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074863/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349835/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Clamp (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Clamp (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079329/clamp-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license