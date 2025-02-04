Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedphotosewingSewing Cabinet (c. 1937) by Frank EisemanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 809 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2761 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseMiniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDresser (1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074596/dresser-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseLowboy (1937) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075728/lowboy-1937-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlock-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseCupboard (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074278/cupboard-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073289/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseOld Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower greeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseCabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073281/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079600/desk-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView licenseA Connecticut-type Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073976/connecticut-type-hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseTime to donate Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597862/time-donate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDresser (c. 1940) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085761/dresser-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076944/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseCabinet with Drawers (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073294/cabinet-with-drawers-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseCupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074272/cupboard-c-1937-meyer-goldbaumFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597857/clothing-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076993/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711511/clothing-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseIt's a boy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597302/its-boy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license