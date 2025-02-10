rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sewing Container (c. 1937) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Save
Edit Image
antique sewingwoodtapeartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintings
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064559/candlestick-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Sewing Instagram post template, editable text
Sewing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724150/sewing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Pa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061461/pa-german-covered-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069722/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Stone Fruit Jar with Star (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar with Star (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071899/stone-fruit-jar-with-star-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061211/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061034/jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067354/pa-german-dish-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061302/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Brass Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Brass Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069986/brass-lantern-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic torn painting journal, editable design
Aesthetic torn painting journal, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162209/aesthetic-torn-painting-journal-editable-designView license
Hat Box (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
Hat Box (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075161/hat-box-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Washi tape png mockup element, landscape design transparent background
Washi tape png mockup element, landscape design transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230902/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-landscape-design-transparent-backgroundView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Chair (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059532/chair-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
PNG washi tape mockup element, strawberry patterned
PNG washi tape mockup element, strawberry patterned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210905/png-washi-tape-mockup-element-strawberry-patternedView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069713/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop poster template, editable text and design
Art workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480925/art-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brass Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Brass Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069989/brass-lantern-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Flower frame background, paper craft illustration editable design
Flower frame background, paper craft illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236584/flower-frame-background-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1939) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1939) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084777/stone-fruit-jar-1939-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Antique objects collage HD wallpaper, ephemera background, editable design
Antique objects collage HD wallpaper, ephemera background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101749/antique-objects-collage-wallpaper-ephemera-background-editable-designView license
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069727/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072570/whale-oil-lamp-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077511/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ripped painting journal, editable design
Aesthetic ripped painting journal, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144820/aesthetic-ripped-painting-journal-editable-designView license
Blue Salt Boat (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Blue Salt Boat (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064397/blue-salt-boat-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Desktop wallpaper aesthetic torn painting journal, beige background
Desktop wallpaper aesthetic torn painting journal, beige background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144909/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-torn-painting-journal-beige-backgroundView license
Stone Jug (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Jug (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069719/stone-jug-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic torn painting journal png, editable collage
Aesthetic torn painting journal png, editable collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158436/aesthetic-torn-painting-journal-png-editable-collageView license
Mahogany Stand with Two Drawers (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Mahogany Stand with Two Drawers (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069331/mahogany-stand-with-two-drawers-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop Facebook cover template, editable design
Art workshop Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481004/art-workshop-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Candelabrum (c. 1937) by Robert W R Taylor
Candelabrum (c. 1937) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073303/candelabrum-c-1937-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license