Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbar stoolchairphotoShaker Dining Chair (c. 1937) by John W KelleherOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1052 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3380 x 3855 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRoom and home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21831482/room-and-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Bookcase (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076938/shaker-bookcase-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic postcard editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721649/aesthetic-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076974/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licensePotted plants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459048/potted-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076955/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseModern kitchen design poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10675500/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Tilting Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077041/shaker-tilting-chair-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583147/kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081477/shaker-table-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081423/shaker-built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521216/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081438/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseCafe's picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331096/cafes-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076993/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436973/furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081424/shaker-cabinet-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674554/kitchenware-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBilliard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073027/billiard-chair-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen supplies poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675156/kitchen-supplies-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081444/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen furniture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793133/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076944/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076990/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseJust listed Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013781/just-listed-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseShaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077009/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseCustomize your kitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680551/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076972/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseCustomize your kitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691075/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Bookcase (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076940/shaker-bookcase-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseJust sold Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199902/just-sold-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Cabinet (1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076936/shaker-cabinet-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032677/cleaning-service-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHandcarved Side Chair (1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075114/handcarved-side-chair-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseModern kitchen design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806915/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076981/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseJust listed blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070371/just-listed-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Stove (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081459/shaker-stove-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license