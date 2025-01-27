rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Pin Cushion (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Save
Edit Image
pin cushionartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingspin
Reading nooks Facebook story template
Reading nooks Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView license
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076998/shaker-medicine-chest-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Modern living Instagram story template, editable text
Modern living Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582344/modern-living-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077026/shaker-tall-clock-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom furniture social story template, editable Instagram design
Bedroom furniture social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161491/bedroom-furniture-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076980/shaker-dining-room-cupboard-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Furniture logo template, editable business branding text and design
Furniture logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694904/furniture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074948/foot-warmer-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Furniture logo template, editable business branding text and design
Furniture logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694851/furniture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Iron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childers
Iron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083816/iron-shutter-latch-c-1939-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Living room furniture Instagram story template
Living room furniture Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837984/living-room-furniture-instagram-story-templateView license
Shaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076959/shaker-cot-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale Instagram story template
Clearance sale Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14838028/clearance-sale-instagram-story-templateView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076974/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom furniture social story template, editable text
Bedroom furniture social story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742509/bedroom-furniture-social-story-template-editable-textView license
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076777/rocker-footstool-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Home decor logo template, editable business branding text and design
Home decor logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695538/home-decor-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Technique Demo (Jacquard Coverlet) (c. 1941) by William Paul Childers
Technique Demo (Jacquard Coverlet) (c. 1941) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088239/technique-demo-jacquard-coverlet-c-1941-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Luana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
Luana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510082/luana-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Desk (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074302/desk-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Living room furniture poster template, editable text and design
Living room furniture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686180/living-room-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077319/sofa-pillow-top-c-1937-virginia-bufanoFree Image from public domain license
Home decor logo template, editable business branding text and design
Home decor logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695552/home-decor-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076956/shaker-cupboard-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Home decor Instagram story, editable social media design
Home decor Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219320/home-decor-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Shaker Dining Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Dining Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076971/shaker-dining-chair-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Modern interior Instagram story, editable social media design
Modern interior Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219316/modern-interior-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Fragment of Shaker Hall Rug (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwin
Fragment of Shaker Hall Rug (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074964/fragment-shaker-hall-rug-c-1937-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Interior design style Instagram story, editable social media design
Interior design style Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219312/interior-design-style-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076960/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Nursing Chair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Shaker Nursing Chair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076997/shaker-nursing-chair-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Shaker Bookcase (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Bookcase (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076938/shaker-bookcase-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye autumn mobile wallpaper template
Goodbye autumn mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816003/goodbye-autumn-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076934/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license