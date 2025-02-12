rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Rug (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsphotorugcc0
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patchwork or Pieced Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork or Pieced Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076259/patchwork-pieced-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
Shirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070962/shirred-rug-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080919/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Editable flyer mockup design
Editable flyer mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067535/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Coverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Coverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059878/coverlet-gentlemans-fancy-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Coverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Coverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059876/coverlet-gentlemans-fancy-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silk Quilt (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
Silk Quilt (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088132/silk-quilt-c-1941-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Shaker Comb for Grass Seed (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Comb for Grass Seed (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088081/shaker-comb-for-grass-seed-c-1941-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076273/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069612/shaker-bed-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069611/shaker-bed-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069319/log-cabin-quilt-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
Quilt (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076656/quilt-c-1937-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542584/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073950/colcha-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074110/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075804/mat-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077319/sofa-pillow-top-c-1937-virginia-bufanoFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542585/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Fragment of Shaker Hall Rug (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwin
Fragment of Shaker Hall Rug (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074964/fragment-shaker-hall-rug-c-1937-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license