Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetableobjectfurniturepublic domain interiorwatercolor tableinterior design public domaindining table vintagewoodenShaker Table (c. 1937) by Winslow RichOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 976 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3330 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFurniture sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369798/furniture-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076975/shaker-dining-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076981/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFootstool (c. 1937) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesk (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074324/desk-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen decoration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724231/kitchen-decoration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Table (1938) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081478/shaker-table-1938-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722492/furniture-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Bookcase (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076940/shaker-bookcase-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369801/furniture-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076194/pa-german-table-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758818/home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTable (1937) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077568/table-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseClassic frame mockup, editable home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9283707/classic-frame-mockup-editable-home-decorView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseClassic frame mockup, editable home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282338/classic-frame-mockup-editable-home-decorView licenseShaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070890/shaker-small-table-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073397/home-decor-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseShaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070832/shaker-drop-leaf-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseMinimalist furniture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765081/minimalist-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589479/furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088080/shaker-dining-table-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseTable, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369778/furniture-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076959/shaker-cot-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7386448/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorView licenseTilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077634/tilt-table-c-1937-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen decoration blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950247/kitchen-decoration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065452/desk-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986829/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076953/shaker-chest-drawers-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077569/table-c-1937-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license