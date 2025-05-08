rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Save
Edit Image
plaid paintpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslinenphoto
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18587449/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-cute-designView license
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075715/linen-towel-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075712/linen-red-border-with-sunflower-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Painting tips Instagram post template
Painting tips Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13205775/painting-tips-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074082/coverlet-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Children activity Instagram story template, editable text
Children activity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381145/children-activity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Overthinking Instagram post template
Overthinking Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13488748/overthinking-instagram-post-templateView license
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075804/mat-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram story template, editable text
Play time Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381135/play-time-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Power couple Instagram post template, editable text
Power couple Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232950/power-couple-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074097/coverlet-pine-tree-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Flying parrot editable design, community remix
Flying parrot editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13392663/flying-parrot-editable-design-community-remixView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Good morning sunshine mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
Good morning sunshine mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18587445/good-morning-sunshine-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-cute-designView license
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Quality time Instagram post template, editable text
Quality time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828678/quality-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070663/sampler-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680898/are-recruiting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066959/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Cattle farming Facebook post template
Cattle farming Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932892/cattle-farming-facebook-post-templateView license
Piano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Piano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067838/piano-decoration-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081196/quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Chest (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073607/chest-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Cooking woman background, feminine illustration, editable design
Cooking woman background, feminine illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893873/cooking-woman-background-feminine-illustration-editable-designView license
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075145/hand-woven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Cooking woman, feminine kitchen illustration, editable design
Cooking woman, feminine kitchen illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893870/cooking-woman-feminine-kitchen-illustration-editable-designView license
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Cooking woman, feminine kitchen illustration, editable design
Cooking woman, feminine kitchen illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893083/cooking-woman-feminine-kitchen-illustration-editable-designView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Cooking woman background, feminine illustration, editable design
Cooking woman background, feminine illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893101/cooking-woman-background-feminine-illustration-editable-designView license
Round Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Round Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070611/round-sampler-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Spa poster template, editable text and design
Spa poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662769/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Service quote template for social media, editable text
Service quote template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21428020/service-quote-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Chest-Mahogany, Pine & Maple (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Chest-Mahogany, Pine & Maple (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073618/chest-mahogany-pine-maple-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license