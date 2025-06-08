rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsclockphotofestivalantique
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712292/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Pin Cushion (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Pin Cushion (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076989/shaker-pin-cushion-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481767/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076998/shaker-medicine-chest-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Barometer (c. 1937) by William Spiecker
Barometer (c. 1937) by William Spiecker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072973/barometer-c-1937-william-spieckerFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074948/foot-warmer-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076980/shaker-dining-room-cupboard-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182246/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Wall Clock (c. 1936) by Albert Camilli
Wall Clock (c. 1936) by Albert Camilli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072377/wall-clock-c-1936-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Iron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childers
Iron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083816/iron-shutter-latch-c-1939-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900744/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
Hall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075115/hall-clock-grandfathers-clock-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain license
Happiest Christmas Facebook post template
Happiest Christmas Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739224/happiest-christmas-facebook-post-templateView license
Clock (1937) by Arthur Mathews
Clock (1937) by Arthur Mathews
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073916/clock-1937-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Clock (probably 1937) by Paul Ward
Clock (probably 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073900/clock-probably-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Sun Dial (c. 1937) by William Kerby
Sun Dial (c. 1937) by William Kerby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077527/sun-dial-c-1937-william-kerbyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Lyre Clock (c. 1938) by Isidore Sovensky
Lyre Clock (c. 1938) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080551/lyre-clock-c-1938-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Clock (c. 1939) by Dorothea A Farrington
Clock (c. 1939) by Dorothea A Farrington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083127/clock-c-1939-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080577/mantle-clock-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378466/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080576/mantle-clock-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Shelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086695/shelf-clock-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Pendulum Clock (c. 1937) by John Jordan
Pendulum Clock (c. 1937) by John Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076267/pendulum-clock-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license