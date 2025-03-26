rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Wood Box (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsboxphoto
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Wooden Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Wooden Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077033/shaker-wooden-wall-shelf-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076934/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062813/shaker-rug-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730685/png-android-wallpaper-architecture-artView license
Shaker Wood Box and Kindling Box (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Wood Box and Kindling Box (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077030/shaker-wood-box-and-kindling-box-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730680/png-android-wallpaper-architecture-artView license
Shaker Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062757/shaker-coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Tilting Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Tilting Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077041/shaker-tilting-chair-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075690/large-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Dough Trough (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
Dough Trough (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074478/dough-trough-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Flower garden Instagram post template, editable text
Flower garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513889/flower-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076990/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Gardening for beginners poster template, editable text and design
Gardening for beginners poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653424/gardening-for-beginners-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070819/shaker-chest-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Olive house Instagram post template, editable text
Olive house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466938/olive-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Painted Wooden Box (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Painted Wooden Box (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076118/pa-german-painted-wooden-box-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Shaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076959/shaker-cot-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Wooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Wooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078274/wooden-bed-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Shoulder Plane (c. 1937) by Natalie Simon
Shoulder Plane (c. 1937) by Natalie Simon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077083/shoulder-plane-c-1937-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain license
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable text
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513748/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061578/patchwork-quilt-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Community garden week Instagram post template, editable text
Community garden week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513770/community-garden-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hanging Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hanging Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075147/hanging-wall-shelf-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
House moving boxes, flat illustration, editable design
House moving boxes, flat illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933446/house-moving-boxes-flat-illustration-editable-designView license
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Alois E Ulrich
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087861/jacquard-coverlet-detail-c-1941-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Wooden architecture poster template
Wooden architecture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView license
Fragment from Original Architrave of Mission Church Facade (c. 1937) by W J Goodacre
Fragment from Original Architrave of Mission Church Facade (c. 1937) by W J Goodacre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074960/image-wood-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Coverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrich
Coverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070146/coverlet-fragment-c-1936-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license