rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Wooden Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
Save
Edit Image
woodenartwatercolourfurniturewallpublic domainpaintingsbed
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Shaker Wood Box (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Wood Box (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077027/shaker-wood-box-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076934/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480754/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hanging Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hanging Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075147/hanging-wall-shelf-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Baby room wall editable mockup, interior design
Baby room wall editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11530043/baby-room-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076990/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480757/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView license
Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078012/wall-shelf-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087327/bed-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable bedroom wall
Picture frame mockup, editable bedroom wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887025/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView license
Shaker Wood Box and Kindling Box (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Wood Box and Kindling Box (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077030/shaker-wood-box-and-kindling-box-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable bed design
Picture frame mockup, editable bed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11105722/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bed-designView license
Shaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076959/shaker-cot-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture element, editable design set
Home furniture element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994948/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView license
Wooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Wooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078274/wooden-bed-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778326/van-goghs-bedroom-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088080/shaker-dining-table-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Showroom visit Instagram post template
Showroom visit Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710758/showroom-visit-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Tilting Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Tilting Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077041/shaker-tilting-chair-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062813/shaker-rug-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom home decor interior mockup, editable design
Bedroom home decor interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670189/bedroom-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062757/shaker-coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture element, editable design set
Home furniture element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995248/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView license
Bier (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
Bier (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064309/bier-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture element, editable design set
Home furniture element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994972/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074114/cradle-c-1937-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain license
Wall mockup, editable bedroom interior design
Wall mockup, editable bedroom interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183254/wall-mockup-editable-bedroom-interior-designView license
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074113/cradle-settee-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture element, editable design set
Home furniture element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995688/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView license
Mahogany Cradle (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
Mahogany Cradle (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075759/mahogany-cradle-c-1937-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Donate today Instagram post template, editable text
Donate today Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597111/donate-today-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074389/dolls-cradle-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture element, editable design set
Home furniture element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994256/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081441/shaker-desk-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license