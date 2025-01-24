Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsclockphotoshelfantiqueShelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von PaulinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3125 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378466/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072873/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900744/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga background, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893747/woman-doing-yoga-background-aesthetic-wellness-illustration-editable-designView licenseChair-table (1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073574/chair-table-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga background, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892678/woman-doing-yoga-background-aesthetic-wellness-illustration-editable-designView licenseGate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066102/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga computer wallpaper, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892724/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-backgroundView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072855/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga computer wallpaper, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893749/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-backgroundView licenseDining Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065481/dining-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979538/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086029/highboy-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979319/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseSlate-top Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071643/slate-top-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979403/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071037/side-chair-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979405/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseSideboard (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070969/sideboard-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979468/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080537/lowboy-c-1938-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979310/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseDough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085693/dough-trough-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979460/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseGate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066101/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000745/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseChair-table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064892/chair-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000696/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseWing Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072614/wing-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000522/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseSlate-top Table (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086748/slate-top-table-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseHighboy (1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086036/highboy-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000695/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseHighboy (1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083737/highboy-1939-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseModern black frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101426/modern-black-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077963/wall-paper-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415670/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorationsView licenseStool (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071917/stool-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license