rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shirtwaist (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Save
Edit Image
redvictorian illustrationpublic domain victorianhistorical fashionblousepatternpersonart
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691591/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Pink aesthetic lady background
Pink aesthetic lady background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8531087/pink-aesthetic-lady-backgroundView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
Dress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074539/dress-c-1937-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Glass Camphene Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Glass Camphene Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075023/glass-camphene-lamp-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Torn Paper Effect
Torn Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24156396/torn-paper-effectView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074543/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Album cover poster template
Album cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Esther Hansen
Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074592/dressing-gown-c-1937-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Mental health, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
Mental health, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633612/mental-health-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13282163/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075771/mans-coat-waistcoat-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072547/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView license
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073926/coat-c-1937-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926350/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView license
Child's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Child's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073700/childs-jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stove (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Stove (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077481/stove-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074512/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license