Shoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausen
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077064/shoe-shop-sign-c-1937-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain license
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Shoes (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073701/childs-shoes-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078227/womans-shoe-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078222/womans-shoe-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Shop Sign: Man's Shoe (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084599/shop-sign-mans-shoe-c-1939-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Big canvas frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529912/big-canvas-frame-editable-mockupView license
Man's Shoe (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069347/mans-shoe-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872524/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088396/womans-slipper-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892914/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Butter Worker (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089064/butter-worker-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Clog (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072631/womans-clog-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Sports club post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074358/doll-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Jim the Boxer (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075476/jim-the-boxer-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074353/doll-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633268/tennis-classes-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Woman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078262/womans-slippers-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Evening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074721/evening-slipper-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Hanging shop sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884611/hanging-shop-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Sale sign mockup, editable promotion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850411/sale-sign-mockup-editable-promotion-designView license
Doll - "Cynthia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074403/doll-cynthia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Figure (Possibly a Tailor's Shop Sign) (c. 1937) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073442/carved-figure-possibly-tailors-shop-sign-c-1937-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license