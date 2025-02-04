Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsbenchShoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert RyderOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 901 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3075 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic living room background, minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527971/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView licenseMelodeon Converted into Desk (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075850/melodeon-converted-into-desk-c-1937-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room background, minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528284/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView licenseSide Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077085/side-board-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077065/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseModern living Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544360/modern-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShoemaker's Bench (c. 1941) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088116/shoemakers-bench-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075635/ladys-companion-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseDesk (1937) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074322/desk-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527930/aesthetic-living-room-iphone-wallpaperView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979759/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseAn empty room Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887555/empty-room-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseDesk (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979745/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979102/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981264/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979267/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseHepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088603/hepplewhite-drop-leaf-table-c-1942-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979232/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseDresser (1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074596/dresser-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979098/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCenter Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073514/center-table-with-marble-top-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979054/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065440/desk-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981207/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licensePainted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076200/painted-chest-c-1937-sumner-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979230/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseMoney Chest in Old Swedes Church (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080635/money-chest-old-swedes-church-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license