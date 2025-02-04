rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsbench
Aesthetic living room background, minimal design
Aesthetic living room background, minimal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527971/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView license
Melodeon Converted into Desk (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
Melodeon Converted into Desk (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075850/melodeon-converted-into-desk-c-1937-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room background, minimal design
Aesthetic living room background, minimal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528284/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView license
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077085/side-board-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077065/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Modern living Instagram post template, editable text
Modern living Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544360/modern-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088116/shoemakers-bench-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Lady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075635/ladys-companion-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
Desk (1937) by Albert Ryder
Desk (1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074322/desk-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room iPhone wallpaper
Aesthetic living room iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527930/aesthetic-living-room-iphone-wallpaperView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979759/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
An empty room Instagram post template
An empty room Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887555/empty-room-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979745/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979102/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981264/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979267/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088603/hepplewhite-drop-leaf-table-c-1942-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979232/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Dresser (1937) by Dana Bartlett
Dresser (1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074596/dresser-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979098/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073514/center-table-with-marble-top-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979054/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065440/desk-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981207/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076200/painted-chest-c-1937-sumner-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979230/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Money Chest in Old Swedes Church (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Money Chest in Old Swedes Church (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080635/money-chest-old-swedes-church-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license