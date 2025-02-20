rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsboardcoffee table
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815515/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Melodeon Converted into Desk (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
Melodeon Converted into Desk (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075850/melodeon-converted-into-desk-c-1937-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Ideal living home poster template, editable text and design
Ideal living home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615007/ideal-living-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Board (1936) by Nicholas Gorid
Side Board (1936) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070987/side-board-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Open house poster template, editable text and design
Open house poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615012/open-house-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088603/hepplewhite-drop-leaf-table-c-1942-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup
Picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508023/picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Side Board (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
Side Board (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077080/side-board-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783208/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Table (probably 1937) by George Fairbanks
Table (probably 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077549/table-probably-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Modern loft interior mood board, editable design
Modern loft interior mood board, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820779/modern-loft-interior-mood-board-editable-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Modern loft interior mood board, editable design
Modern loft interior mood board, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820780/modern-loft-interior-mood-board-editable-designView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable hanging picture interior mockup design
Editable hanging picture interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12215805/editable-hanging-picture-interior-mockup-designView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lowboy (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
Lowboy (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067007/lowboy-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture decoration interior mockup design
Editable picture decoration interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12213162/editable-picture-decoration-interior-mockup-designView license
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Business potential poster template
Business potential poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13121548/business-potential-poster-templateView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Chess strategy poster template
Chess strategy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13105144/chess-strategy-poster-templateView license
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076200/painted-chest-c-1937-sumner-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783649/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Box Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Box Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073139/box-desk-frame-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lowboy (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
Lowboy (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066990/lowboy-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a man reading by a chessboard with a pink seascape social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a man reading by a chessboard with a pink seascape social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318558/image-background-png-abstractView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086920/table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license