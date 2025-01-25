rawpixel
Side Chair (1937) by Henry Granet
chairpublic domain chairvintage public domain wood chairwoodenwatercolorvintagefurnituredesign
Editable wooden chair set
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Editable wooden chair set
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Chair (1935/1942) by Henry Granet
Editable wooden chair set
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussow
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Annino
Wooden armchair element set remix
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
Wooden armchair element set remix
Side Chair (1937) by Arthur Johnson
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Pembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wenger
Wooden armchair element set remix
Drop-Leaf Table (1936) by Henry Granet
Editable wooden chair set
Dining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Rattan chair element set remix
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Wooden armchair element set remix
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Wooden armchair element set remix
Side Chair (1937) by Nicholas Gorid
Editable wooden chair set
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Annino
Wooden armchair element set remix
Chair (c. 1937) by John Sullivan
Rattan chair element set remix
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wooden armchair element set remix
Chair (1937) by Arsen Maralian
Wooden armchair element set remix
Windsor Chair (1937) by Ray Holden
Rattan chair element set remix
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Chair (1937) by Henry Tomaszewski
