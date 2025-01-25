Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagechairpublic domain chairvintage public domain wood chairwoodenwatercolorvintagefurnituredesignSide Chair (1937) by Henry GranetOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3320 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseCarved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059524/chair-19351942-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979649/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077119/side-chair-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077099/side-chair-c-1937-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (1937) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077114/side-chair-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990210/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licensePembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseDrop-Leaf Table (1936) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065824/drop-leaf-table-1936-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979686/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseDining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083305/dining-room-chair-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076781/rocking-chair-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990019/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (1937) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077120/side-chair-1937-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979655/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077117/side-chair-c-1937-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986650/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseChair (c. 1937) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073530/chair-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseChair (1937) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073508/chair-1937-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986830/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseWindsor Chair (1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078218/windsor-chair-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986831/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077093/side-chair-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChair (1937) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073548/chair-1937-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license