rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantique
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Armchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072878/armchair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077115/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Chair (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064863/chair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Annino
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077117/side-chair-c-1937-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058876/arm-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062963/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Side Chair (1937) by Arthur Johnson
Side Chair (1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077114/side-chair-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Sewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Sewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069598/sewing-table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Lady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Lady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075635/ladys-companion-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062969/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077093/side-chair-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076796/rocking-horse-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Wedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078160/wedding-shoe-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license