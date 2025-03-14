Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domaindrawingschairphotocc0chartSide Chair (one of pair) (1937) by Harold SmithOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1111 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3419 x 3694 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Harold Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059539/chair-19351942-harold-smithFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChild's Desk (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073653/childs-desk-c-1937-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077097/side-chair-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseArmchair (c. 1938) by Harold Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078521/armchair-c-1938-harold-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWinning strategy Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427883/winning-strategy-instagram-story-templateView licenseStool (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077483/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGate-legged Table (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074991/gate-legged-table-c-1937-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071023/side-chair-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseArm Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Nasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072879/arm-chair-c-1937-alfred-nasonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Board (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062939/side-board-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069124/chair-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071009/side-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArm Chair (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058879/arm-chair-19351942-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDrawing for Chair (1935/1942) by Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060203/drawing-for-chair-19351942-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseModern living Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903973/modern-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Board (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070982/side-board-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture sale promotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662587/furniture-sale-promotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077098/side-chair-c-1937-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness growth Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427905/business-growth-instagram-story-templateView licenseDoll Chair (c. 1936) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065556/doll-chair-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic birthday scenery background, balloon & chair designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525572/aesthetic-birthday-scenery-background-balloon-chair-designView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069101/chair-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday chair collage element, pink designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397599/birthday-chair-collage-element-pink-designView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071720/sofa-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseModern living Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843696/modern-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064922/chest-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture expo poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791730/furniture-expo-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSofa (1935/1942) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063266/sofa-19351942-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain license