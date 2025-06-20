Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0Side of Confessional (1937) by Dayton BrownOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 813 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2775 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseConfessional (1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073974/confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDoors to Confessional (1937) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074479/doors-confessional-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDetail, Side of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074333/detail-side-confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChurch Door (Interior) (1937) by Dayton Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073739/church-door-interior-1937-dayton-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSide of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseEarly Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074625/early-dayton-chair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseDetail, Side of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074334/detail-side-confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWarming Pan (1937) by Dayton Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078041/warming-pan-1937-dayton-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseConfessional (1935/1942) by William Hoffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059780/confessional-19351942-william-hoffmanFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChurch Doors (1937) by Dayton Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073743/church-doors-1937-dayton-brownFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseConfessional (c. 1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065207/confessional-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseClothes Rack (1937) by Dayton Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073932/clothes-rack-1937-dayton-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDetail, Front of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074344/detail-front-confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseToleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077685/toleware-ink-stand-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSide Board (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077080/side-board-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseSewing Cabinet (c. 1937) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076922/sewing-cabinet-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDresser (1937) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074584/dresser-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073607/chest-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseDoorway (1937) by Dayton Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074480/doorway-1937-dayton-brownFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073281/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license