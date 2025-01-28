rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsaxecaliforniaphoto
Los Angeles Instagram post template, editable text
Los Angeles Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539768/los-angeles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Sushi poster template and design
Sushi poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702581/sushi-poster-template-and-designView license
Side Saddle–California Syle (ca.1937) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Side Saddle–California Syle (ca.1937) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370375/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration set
Editable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071224/editable-watercolor-leaf-botanical-illustration-setView license
Side Saddle (c. 1937) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddell
Side Saddle (c. 1937) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077135/side-saddle-c-1937-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration set
Vintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068071/vintage-watercolor-leaf-editable-botanical-illustration-setView license
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072965/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template and design
Grand opening poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714479/grand-opening-poster-template-and-designView license
Altar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Altar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Handmade soap poster template
Handmade soap poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView license
Silver Salt Spoon (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Silver Salt Spoon (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077216/silver-salt-spoon-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Discover Instagram post template, editable text
Discover Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998370/discover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynolds
Saddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086646/saddle-cover-c-1940-harry-mann-waddell-and-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Nature retreat poster template, editable text and design
Nature retreat poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540421/nature-retreat-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Handmade soap Instagram story template
Handmade soap Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919107/handmade-soap-instagram-story-templateView license
Pewter Syrup Jug (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Pewter Syrup Jug (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076361/pewter-syrup-jug-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Handmade soap Facebook post template
Handmade soap Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919098/handmade-soap-facebook-post-templateView license
Pewter Syrup Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Pewter Syrup Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076358/pewter-syrup-jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443424/seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-templateView license
Metal Vase (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Metal Vase (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075863/metal-vase-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Korean Kimbap roll background, Asian food illustration, editable design
Korean Kimbap roll background, Asian food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985165/korean-kimbap-roll-background-asian-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073816/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Sushi bar Instagram post template
Sushi bar Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443411/sushi-bar-instagram-post-templateView license
Leather Belt (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell
Leather Belt (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066942/leather-belt-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Kimbap, Bibimbap & Kimchi, Korean food illustration, editable design
Kimbap, Bibimbap & Kimchi, Korean food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964496/kimbap-bibimbap-kimchi-korean-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076330/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Korean food background, Asian cuisine illustration, editable design
Korean food background, Asian cuisine illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985981/korean-food-background-asian-cuisine-illustration-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
Spur (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071802/spur-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain license
Kimbap, Bibimbap & Kimchi, Korean food illustration, editable design
Kimbap, Bibimbap & Kimchi, Korean food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985322/kimbap-bibimbap-kimchi-korean-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075452/jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Korean food background, Asian cuisine illustration, editable design
Korean food background, Asian cuisine illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986632/korean-food-background-asian-cuisine-illustration-editable-designView license
"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain license
Korean Kimbap roll background, Asian food illustration, editable design
Korean Kimbap roll background, Asian food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964483/korean-kimbap-roll-background-asian-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Corbel (1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
Corbel (1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083191/corbel-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Horse Hair Cinch (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell
Horse Hair Cinch (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066444/horse-hair-cinch-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Sushi Instagram post template, editable text
Sushi Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614257/sushi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spade Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Spade Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077317/spade-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license