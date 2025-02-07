Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainsnakeclothingpaintingsSide Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann WaddellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2834 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077147/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseGreen snake illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseSide Saddle–California Syle (ca.1937) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370375/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686758/basketball-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSide Saddle (c. 1937) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077135/side-saddle-c-1937-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086646/saddle-cover-c-1940-harry-mann-waddell-and-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseStirrup (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086849/stirrup-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseBaptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072965/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView licenseBit (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064346/bit-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Salt Spoon (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077216/silver-salt-spoon-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePrayer Bench (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076560/prayer-bench-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596864/basketball-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072959/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseRestoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMetal Vase (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075863/metal-vase-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePewter Syrup Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076358/pewter-syrup-jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licensePewter Syrup Jug (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076361/pewter-syrup-jug-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseChair (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073534/chair-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596939/junior-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArm Chair (Ecclesiastical) (1937/1940) by Gerald Transpota and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072874/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball club Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686760/basketball-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073816/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881948/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licensePewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076330/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView license"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075452/jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license