rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silver Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Aaron Fastovsky
Save
Edit Image
objects public domainvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationcoffeedrawingsketch
Brown vintage cafe logo template, editable design
Brown vintage cafe logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337307/brown-vintage-cafe-logo-template-editable-designView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Aaron Fastovsky
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071548/silver-teapot-c-1936-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Coffee shop menu Instagram post template
Coffee shop menu Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601514/coffee-shop-menu-instagram-post-templateView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081649/silver-teapot-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
White cafe vintage logo template, customizable design
White cafe vintage logo template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495193/white-cafe-vintage-logo-template-customizable-designView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076369/pewter-teapot-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Cafe poster template, editable text and design
Cafe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981571/cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Silver Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Vincent Carano
Silver Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Vincent Carano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077166/silver-coffee-pot-c-1937-vincent-caranoFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee Instagram post template
Tea & coffee Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804614/tea-coffee-instagram-post-templateView license
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Aaron Fastovsky
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063204/silver-teapot-19351942-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Hot drinks cafe poster template, editable text and design
Hot drinks cafe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992807/hot-drinks-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Silver Mug (c. 1937) by Aaron Fastovsky
Silver Mug (c. 1937) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077176/silver-mug-c-1937-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Coffee mug mockup, vintage woman ceramic design
Coffee mug mockup, vintage woman ceramic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7442038/coffee-mug-mockup-vintage-woman-ceramic-designView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076353/pewter-teapot-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981522/cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076370/pewter-teapot-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Hot drinks sale Instagram post template, editable text
Hot drinks sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879626/hot-drinks-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Sauce Boat (c. 1937) by Aaron Fastovsky
Silver Sauce Boat (c. 1937) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077221/silver-sauce-boat-c-1937-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Special drink menu Instagram post template, editable text
Special drink menu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612749/special-drink-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Teapot (c. 1937) by Ludmilla Calderon
Teapot (c. 1937) by Ludmilla Calderon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077595/teapot-c-1937-ludmilla-calderonFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast quote Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
Breakfast quote Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092493/breakfast-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
Pewter Teapot (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067819/pewter-teapot-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Cafe Instagram story template, editable text
Cafe Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981601/cafe-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Beaker (c. 1937) by Aaron Fastovsky
Beaker (c. 1937) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072986/beaker-c-1937-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Coffee house Instagram post template
Coffee house Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549569/coffee-house-instagram-post-templateView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071526/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Hot drinks cafe blog banner template, editable text
Hot drinks cafe blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734711/hot-drinks-cafe-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067348/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15206921/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1937) by Simon Weiss
Silver Teapot (c. 1937) by Simon Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077252/silver-teapot-c-1937-simon-weissFree Image from public domain license
Hot drinks cafe Instagram story template, editable text
Hot drinks cafe Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992808/hot-drinks-cafe-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Pa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084130/pa-german-jar-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Fresh coffee Instagram post template
Fresh coffee Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270172/fresh-coffee-instagram-post-templateView license
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Karl Joubert
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Karl Joubert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069386/pewter-teapot-19351942-karl-joubertFree Image from public domain license
Cafe blog banner template, editable text
Cafe blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734654/cafe-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076352/pewter-teapot-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Hot drinks cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Hot drinks cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992806/hot-drinks-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
Jug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080422/jug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Black rubber stamp element, editable design set
Black rubber stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994247/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Silver Mug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
Silver Mug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081599/silver-mug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license