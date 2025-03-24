Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingssilverphotospooncc0chartSilver Ladle (c. 1937) by George FairbanksOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 860 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2937 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074321/desk-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074011/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078035/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077230/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073533/chair-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Ladle (c. 1937) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077180/silver-ladle-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseLadle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Buseyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWafer Iron (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077879/wafer-iron-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSide Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077085/side-board-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat-iron Holder (c. 1937) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074908/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseSoup recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467161/soup-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrousers (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077781/trousers-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseA casual business man looking at a marketing planhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912290/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView licenseTable (probably 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077549/table-probably-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseA casual business man looking at a marketing planhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912243/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView licenseWooden Butter Stamp (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078276/wooden-butter-stamp-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseA casual business man looking at a marketing planhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912293/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView licenseLadle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955289/kitchen-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074137/cream-ladle-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLadle (c. 1937) by Lyman Younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075630/ladle-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935400/kitchen-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081623/silver-spoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious soup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467091/delicious-soup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStove Lid Lifter (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077479/stove-lid-lifter-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain licenseAsian Cuisine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471893/asian-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Teaspoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081671/silver-teaspoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license