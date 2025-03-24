rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silver Ladle (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingssilverphotospooncc0chart
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Desk (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074321/desk-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074011/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078035/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077230/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Chair (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Chair (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073533/chair-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Ladle (c. 1937) by Hester Duany
Silver Ladle (c. 1937) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077180/silver-ladle-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wafer Iron (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacott
Wafer Iron (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077879/wafer-iron-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077085/side-board-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flat-iron Holder (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
Flat-iron Holder (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074908/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Soup recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Soup recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467161/soup-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trousers (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Trousers (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077781/trousers-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912290/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Table (probably 1937) by George Fairbanks
Table (probably 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077549/table-probably-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912243/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Wooden Butter Stamp (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Wooden Butter Stamp (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078276/wooden-butter-stamp-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912293/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen stories Instagram post template, editable text
Kitchen stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955289/kitchen-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Cream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074137/cream-ladle-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ladle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Ladle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075630/ladle-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen sale Instagram post template, editable text
Kitchen sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935400/kitchen-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081623/silver-spoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Delicious soup Instagram post template, editable text
Delicious soup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467091/delicious-soup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stove Lid Lifter (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
Stove Lid Lifter (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077479/stove-lid-lifter-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain license
Asian Cuisine Instagram post template, editable text
Asian Cuisine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471893/asian-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081671/silver-teaspoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license