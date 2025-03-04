Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegrace halpinartpublic domaindrawingssketchsilversugarphotoSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1937) by Grace HalpinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 975 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3329 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207294/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseFlower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074902/flower-lily-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseRoot beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486162/root-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077532/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseVision art magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13832977/vision-art-magazine-cover-templateView licenseSilver Ladle (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077185/silver-ladle-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207292/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (1935/1942) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063144/silver-sugar-tongs-19351942-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseBakery invoice template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650011/bakery-invoice-template-editable-textView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207005/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533973/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWomen’s essentials Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21380063/image-flowers-aesthetic-faceView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076819/salt-cellar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseGymnastics editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117584/gymnastics-editable-poster-templateView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1936) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071449/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseBookshop poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseBetter days ahead quote Instagram post templates, editable aesthetic floral designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266579/image-flower-plant-aestheticView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075658/lamp-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596733/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLace Collar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075615/lace-collar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseMovie poster template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14718310/movie-poster-template-editable-designView licenseToleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766603/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWafer Iron (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077879/wafer-iron-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseBakery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601333/bakery-poster-templateView licenseEarrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074623/earrings-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the dead poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099073/day-the-dead-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCurtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseBeige frame background, vintage deer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555291/beige-frame-background-vintage-deer-illustrationView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074469/door-knocker-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat-iron Holder (c. 1937) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074908/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseFlying UFO art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057079/flying-ufo-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084639/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license